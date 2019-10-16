Relationship with ANC still shaky, says WC SACP

The SACP and the ANC have been loggerheads since the May elections.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Communist Party (SACP) in the Western Cape said that its relationship with the African National Congress (ANC) was still on shaky ground.

The party said that there seemed to be no end to divisions in the region.

The SACP's Western Cape leader Benson Nqenstu said there had been no meetings between the two parties since the ANC's interim provincial committee was established in August.

He said matters raised with the ANC had still not been dealt with.

"The relationship between the ANC and the SACP has not improved at all. We've been trying of course to meet the secretariate but there've been clashes. The issues we have raised have not been resolved."

The SACP wants a louder voice in decision making bodies and better representation in Parliament and the legislature.