Refugees vow to continue sit-in at UNHCR office until they're helped to leave SA
The refugees, mostly from the Democratic Republic of Congo, said their sit-in was drawing more support daily.
PRETORIA - Hundreds of refugees outside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) offices in Pretoria on Wednesday said their sit-in protests would continue until they were moved to other countries to escape xenophobic attacks in South Africa.
Their leaders spoke to the UNHCR’s head Fellipe Grande who was on an official visit to South Africa this week.
The refugees, mostly from the Democratic Republic of Congo, said their sit-in was drawing more support daily.
Spokesperson for the organisation Women and Children in Crisis Alex Nkoy said police were protecting them.
“Police are here for security and they never arrested anyone,” he said.
Nkoy said they feared the xenophobia in South Africa could develop into a genocide like in Rwanda.
Popular in Local
-
Eskom implements stage 2 load shedding
-
Eskom's Oberholzer warns 3 more units at risk of malfunction
-
DA: Lamola must return to private practice over Cekeshe pardon offer
-
Nicolas Ninow says he acted on impulse on night of Dros rape
-
How to check your load-shedding schedule
-
Zuma: I’m being victimised because I’m black
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.