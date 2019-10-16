Rapist Ninow’s sentencing proceeding to get under way

Nicholas Ninow was found guilty of raping a seven-year-old girl in the toilet cubicle of the Dros restaurant in the capital.

JOHANNESBURG - Sentencing proceedings in the case of the Dros child rapist are expected to begin at the High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Ninow admitted to raping the little girl in September last year.

At the beginning of the trial, he pleaded guilty to the crime but the State rejected the plea, questioning the sequence of events.

During the trial, eight witnesses testified on behalf of the State.

Employees at Dros corroborated the State's evidence, telling the court that Ninow had been found with the little girl in a toilet cubicle with blood all over his body.

The child's mother also took the stand detailing to the court what transpired after the girl went missing

She also testified how she was still battling to come to terms with what happened.

Ninow is likely to be sentenced to life imprisonment as the State has rejected his plea explanation.

