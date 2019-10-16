Protesting funeral parlour owners give govt 14 days to respond to demands

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 40°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
Go

Protesting funeral parlour owners give govt 14 days to respond to demands

The National Funeral Shut Down group staged a motorcade with coffins through the Pretoria CBD and marched on the Union Buildings.

A video screengrab of the National Funeral Shut Down march on 16 October 2019 in the Pretoria CBD.
A video screengrab of the National Funeral Shut Down march on 16 October 2019 in the Pretoria CBD.
one hour ago

PRETORIA - A group of funeral parlour owners on Wednesday made demands to six government departments and detailed how they believed the industry should be run.

The National Funeral Shut Down group staged a motorcade with coffins through the Pretoria CBD and marched on the Union Buildings. They wanted legislation governing the sector to be reviewed.

The group made demands to departments including Home Affairs, Trade and Industry, Transport and Finance.

They took issue with the fact that industry giants were allowed to assign their employees to register death certificates while emerging funeral parlours were not allowed to do this.

Convenor Thokozani Dladla said the Department of Health also had some problematic laws.

“When the government creates legislation and puts ownership [at the centre], automatically they’re excluding black people because black people don’t own anything. When you create legislation and put ownership, they’re excluding black people and that legislation is at the core of the funeral industry because that’s where we are issued the certificate of competence in local government,” Dladla said.

The group also wanted emerging mortuaries to be recognised by the Department of Trade and Industry and to be considered when budgets were allocated.

A memorandum was handed over to Vincent Ngcobo, an official in the office of the Presidency.

Government has 14 days to respond to those demands.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA