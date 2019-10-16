Probe into Mandela funeral corruption to be completed in November - SIU head
The corruption-busting unit started its probe after a proclamation ordering this was issued last year.
CAPE TOWN - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Wednesday said its investigation into Eastern Cape institutions over the maladministration of funds earmarked for former President Nelson Mandela’s funeral was set to be finalised by the end of next month.
SIU officials briefed Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts on its multiple investigations into corruption at local government entities across the country.
The funeral funds probe involved the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, the King Sabata Dalindyebo Municipality, and Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality as well as provincial government bodies.
SIU head Andy Mothibi said they wanted to finish the investigation as fast as possible.
“We’re following up with the team to make sure that the investigation is concluded as quickly as possible. I’m informed the target date to conclude that investigation is November,” Mothibi said.
