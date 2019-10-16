Probe into Mandela funeral corruption to be completed in November - SIU head

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 40°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
Go

Probe into Mandela funeral corruption to be completed in November - SIU head

The corruption-busting unit started its probe after a proclamation ordering this was issued last year.

Special Investigating Unit head Andy Mothibi. Picture: 702
Special Investigating Unit head Andy Mothibi. Picture: 702
22 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Wednesday said its investigation into Eastern Cape institutions over the maladministration of funds earmarked for former President Nelson Mandela’s funeral was set to be finalised by the end of next month.

The corruption-busting unit started its probe after a proclamation ordering this was issued last year.

SIU officials briefed Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts on its multiple investigations into corruption at local government entities across the country.

The funeral funds probe involved the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, the King Sabata Dalindyebo Municipality, and Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality as well as provincial government bodies.

SIU head Andy Mothibi said they wanted to finish the investigation as fast as possible.

“We’re following up with the team to make sure that the investigation is concluded as quickly as possible. I’m informed the target date to conclude that investigation is November,” Mothibi said.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA