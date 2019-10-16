Pietermaritzburg community in mourning after pupil stabbed to death

It’s believed he was killed by fellow pupils after intervening in a fight at Eastwood Secondary School on Tuesday.

DURBAN - The Eastwood community in Pietermaritzburg is mourning the loss of a grade 11 pupil who was stabbed to death.

It’s believed he was killed by fellow pupils after intervening in a fight at Eastwood Secondary School on Tuesday. Another pupil was stabbed during the incident and was recovering in hospital.

KwaZulu-Natal Education Department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said that the two pupils believed to have killed the grade 11 boy were attacked and wounded on Tuesday night. The pair were taken to hospital but had since been discharged.

It’s understood the boy was stabbed after he intervened in a fight, which was sparked by a popular game in the community known as bombing.

While some said it was a harmless activity, one teacher disagreed.

“The game means that two parties have had equal fun. Here there’s no fun for the one party that suffers the ignominy of being bombed with these missiles that contain faeces and other harmful substances. And in that regard, it’s an act that should be taken completely out of our societies and communities,” he said.

On Monday, another girl was stabbed at the same school after playing the same game. She was recovering in hospital.

KZN Education authorities visited the school on Wednesday and said two pupils had died, but they later corrected that statement.

SCHOOL SAFETY IN SPOTLIGHT

Meanwhile, KZN Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu lashed out at community members involved in the drug trade during his visit, saying they were complicit in the killing of pupils.

The community previously complained about a lack of security and discipline at schools.

Judy Maharaj of the local ward committee called for the MEC’s intervention.

“Security checks the learners before they enter the school, how did they manage to take dangerous weapons inside the school? Security should be very tight at schools,” she said.

Mshengu said he had noted the community’s concerns, but also urged them to play their part.

“As the department, we can only do so much but we need the communities to partner with us. Each member of this community must guarantee the safety and security of each school because without these schools we are not going to be able to build a successful nation,” he said.

He said communities should protect public schools from people who wanted to turn pupils into drug merchants.