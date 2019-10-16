Nicolas Ninow says he acted on impulse on night of Dros rape

Child rapist Nicholas Ninow took the stand in mitigation of sentence on the first day of sentencing proceedings in the High Court in Pretoria.

PRETORIA - Convicted child rapist Nicolas Ninow on Wednesday said he didn’t know what was going through his mind when he violated his seven-year-old victim.

He raped the girl in a toilet cubicle at a Dros restaurant in September last year.

The State rejected his plea explanation and pushed for the maximum sentence.

The DROS. Ninow letters continue.EN

Ninow also reiterated that he acted impulsively and could not remember some of the things he did that day. He said the rape happened in a split of a second and was a moment of madness.

“That day, I must agree, in the state I was in anything is possible when I’m on drugs and alcohol, especially after R650 worth of liquor. Knowing myself, yes, I did act on impulse,” he said.

Earlier, Ninow broke down while reading out a poem he wrote for the girl and apologised to her and her family.

