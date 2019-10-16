Nicholas Ninow says he acted on impulse on night of Dros rape

Child rapist Nicholas Ninow took the stand in mitigation of sentence on the first day of sentencing proceedings in the High Court in Pretoria.

PRETORIA - Convicted child rapist Nicholas Ninow on Wednesday said he didn’t know what was going through his mind when he violated his seven-year-old victim.

Ninow took the stand in mitigation of sentence on the first day of sentencing proceedings in the High Court in Pretoria.

He raped the girl in a toilet cubicle at a Dros restaurant in September last year.

The State rejected his plea explanation and pushed for the maximum sentence.

The DROS. Ninow letters continue.EN pic.twitter.com/Ok8eYvqddU — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 16, 2019

Ninow said he doesn’t know what was going through his mind when he violated the little girl. He blamed alcohol and drugs as contributing factors to him raping her.

Ninow also reiterated that he acted impulsively and could not remember some of the things he did that day. He said the rape happened in a split second and was a moment of madness.

“That day, I must agree, in the state I was in anything is possible when I’m on drugs and alcohol, especially after R650 worth of liquor. Knowing myself, yes, I did act on impulse,” he said.

Earlier, Ninow broke down while reading out a poem he wrote for the girl and apologised to her and her family.

WATCH LIVE: Nicholas Ninow sentencing proceedings underway

NINOW’S PSYCHOLOGIST TESTIFIES

Clinical psychologist Marina Genis testified that Ninow had anger outbursts and occasional impulsive behaviour.

In her opening remarks, Genis told the court how Ninow was emotionally and physically neglected as a child, and severely assaulted by one of his mother’s boyfriends.

Genis was called to testify by the defence to have Ninow’s sentence reduced.

Earlier, the convicted rapist was grilled by State prosecutor Grace Ngobeni, who questioned his behaviour on 22 September 2018 when he violated his seven-year-old victim.

“In your psychological report, it was mentioned that you were never violent with your girlfriend nor with your grandmother even if in most cases you would have taken drugs – then why did you rape the little girl?” she asked.

“It’s very seldom that I would be on a high on drugs for three days and had so much alcohol and didn’t get into trouble. I have gotten into trouble in the past,” he said.

Meanwhile, lobby group Not In My Name called for the harshest sentence despite Ninow’s guilty plea and apology to the little girl and her family.

WATCH: Child rapist Nicholas Ninow breaks down as he recalls night at Dros