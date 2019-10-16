Nicholas Ninow can be rehabilitated, psychologist tells court

Psychologist Marina Genis told the court that if Ninow was not handed a life sentence, he would repent and make something good of his life.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria has heard that if Nicholas Ninow was handed a life sentence, he was likely to kill himself.

Psychologist Marina Genis took the stand in mitigation of sentence on the first day of sentencing proceedings on Wednesday.

Ninow raped a 7-year-old girl in a toilet cubicle at a Dros restaurant in September last year.

The State has already rejected his plea explanation and is pushing for the maximum sentence.

Genis assessed Ninow five times for about six hours.

She believed the rapist could be rehabilitated.

"I believe he is a danger if he does not adhere to psychiatric treatment and drug rehabilitation. I think that once those factors are managed, the risk would become lower."

Earlier on Wednesday, Genis testified that Ninow had anger outbursts and occasional impulsive behaviour.

In her opening remarks, Genis told the court how Ninow was emotionally and physically neglected as a child, and severely assaulted by one of his mother’s boyfriends.

Ninow‘s grandmother is expected to testify on Thursday.