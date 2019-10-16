Nicholas Ninow can be rehabilitated, psychologist tells court
Psychologist Marina Genis told the court that if Ninow was not handed a life sentence, he would repent and make something good of his life.
JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria has heard that if Nicholas Ninow was handed a life sentence, he was likely to kill himself.
Psychologist Marina Genis took the stand in mitigation of sentence on the first day of sentencing proceedings on Wednesday.
Ninow raped a 7-year-old girl in a toilet cubicle at a Dros restaurant in September last year.
The State has already rejected his plea explanation and is pushing for the maximum sentence.
Genis told the court that if Ninow was not handed a life sentence, he would repent and make something good of his life.
Genis assessed Ninow five times for about six hours.
She believed the rapist could be rehabilitated.
"I believe he is a danger if he does not adhere to psychiatric treatment and drug rehabilitation. I think that once those factors are managed, the risk would become lower."
Earlier on Wednesday, Genis testified that Ninow had anger outbursts and occasional impulsive behaviour.
In her opening remarks, Genis told the court how Ninow was emotionally and physically neglected as a child, and severely assaulted by one of his mother’s boyfriends.
WATCH: Child rapist Nicholas Ninow breaks down as he recalls night at Dros
Ninow‘s grandmother is expected to testify on Thursday.
Popular in Local
-
Eskom implements stage 2 load shedding
-
Eskom's Oberholzer warns 3 more units at risk of malfunction
-
Nicholas Ninow says he acted on impulse on night of Dros rape
-
How to check your load-shedding schedule
-
DA: Lamola must return to private practice over Cekeshe pardon offer
-
Zuma: I’m being victimised because I’m black
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.