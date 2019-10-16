More sites needed for Diwali fireworks, says CT Hindu community
The South African Hindu Maha Sabha is now calling on the city to engage with it about additional sites and to include the Hindu community in initiatives, warning it may still proceed with legal action to ensure religious rights are upheld.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's Hindu community said it needed more than just one site for fireworks celebrations during Diwali next week.
The City of Cape Town has made Athlone Stadium's parking lot available next Sunday.
Last week, the city announced it would no longer make designated sites available for fireworks.
The South African Hindu Maha Sabha has welcomed the city's move to open a fireworks site for Diwali celebrations.
However, the body's Ashwin Trikamjee said they should have been consulted before the municipality's decision to forego designated fireworks sites.
"We're not happy with the way they've gone about dealing with this matter."
He said one site won't be enough.
"As much as we welcome it, at the same time it doesn't take into account that people from all over Cape Town want to celebrate and not everyone can get to Athlone Stadium."
The body is now calling on the city to engage with it about additional sites and to include the Hindu community in initiatives, warning it may still proceed with legal action to ensure religious rights are upheld.
