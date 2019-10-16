Mashaba: I’ll leave if DA is taken over by right-wing elements
Herman Mashaba touched on a number of thorny issues within the DA including transformation, his thoughts on leader Mmusi Maimane, as well as the post of federal council chair.
JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said he would leave the Democratic Alliance (DA) if the party was taken over by what he called right-wing elements and expressed concerns over the direction his party was taking.
Mashaba spoke to 702's Aubrey Masango on Tuesday night.
He touched on a number of thorny issues within the DA including transformation, his thoughts on leader Mmusi Maimane, as well as the post of Federal Council chair, which will be decided this weekend.
Four people including former DA leader Helen Zille, Athol Trollip, Thomas Walters and Mike Waters are vying for that post.
Mashaba's comments come at a time when several party leaders have been involved in sometimes public spats over apparent attempts to topple Maimane.
“I think it is a difficult question. I think I am trying to really be honest with you because I’ve not really worked… let’s see, maybe people [will] give him the mandate on Sunday.”
When was asked if Maimane is equal to the task: “If the DA is going to be taken over by right-wing elements, I am out of there.”
