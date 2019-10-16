Magashule asked me to meet Gupta brother over 'The New Age', former FS MEC

Elizabeth Rockman has been testifying at the state capture commission of inquiry in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Free State Finance MEC Elizabeth Rockman said there might have been a deviation of procurement processes when the provincial government entered into a subscription agreement with the defunct Gupta-owned New Age newspaper.

She said in 2011, she was asked by former Premier Ace Magashule to meet with a Gupta brother to discuss the subscription.

Rockman said the New Age presented an opportunity to provide for a much-needed market for a daily English newspaper which was not available in the province.

“It was dedicated to Free State news, it would not necessarily be only provincial government news. If the provincial government doesn’t have any news for a specific day, they would fill the page with Free State news whether it was sports or private sector, it doesn’t matter what.”

