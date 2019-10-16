Load shedding set to cost WC R75m per stage, per day

Eskom has warned that load shedding could continue for at least a week.

CAPE TOWN - Load shedding is estimated to cost the Western Cape R75 million per stage, per day.

This means by the provincial government's calculations that Eskom implementing stage 2 load shedding would cost the regional economy R150 million per day.

Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier: "The fact is that load shedding announced by Eskom today will damage the economy in the Western Cape. Load shedding today may cost the economy up to R150 million in the Western Cape."