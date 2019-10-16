Load shedding: JMPD deploys officers to direct Sandton traffic congestion

Parts of the city were gridlocked on Wednesday with traffic lights flashing due to power cuts in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) on Wednesday deployed more police officers to several parts of Sandton to help manage the traffic congestion caused by load-shedding.

• How to check your load-shedding schedule

Parts of the city were gridlocked with traffic lights flashing due to power cuts in the area.

“A number of officers from the specialised units, such as the special petrol unit, have now been taken off the units to go to Sandton to direct traffic where there is congestion. We want to call on motorists to exercise patience and to use intersections where there are no officers as four-way intersections,” said JMPD spokesperson Superintendent Wayne Minnaar.

Eskom announced stage 2 load shedding on Wednesday morning, which was expected to last until 11 pm. The power utility said this was due to a breakdown of some of its units.