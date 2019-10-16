Lewis Hamilton warns of extinction of human race if people don't go vegan

The Formula One World Champion - who decided to ditch animal products from his life back in 2017 - urged his followers to turn to a plant-based diet.

The Formula One World Champion - who decided to ditch animal products from his life back in 2017 - urged his followers to turn to a plant-based diet, saying it was the only way to stop cruelty, reduce pollution and save the oceans from decay.

Taking to his Instagram account, the 34-year-old racing driver said: "Hey world. I hope everyone's enjoying their day. I'm sad right now with the thought of where this world is going. Extinction of our race is becoming more and more likely as we over use our resources. The world is a messed up place. World leaders either uneducated or don't care about the environment at all. Agricultural farming is the largest pollutant we currently have by over 50%, far more than our travel industry combined.

"I'm sad to see so many people, even close friends ignore what is happening daily. Education is key and we were taught that eating animal products was good for us but we've been lied to for 100s of years. Honestly, I feel like giving up on everything. Shut down completely. Why bother when the world is such a mess and people don't seem to care. I'm going to take a moment away to gather my thoughts. Thank you to those of you who do give a damn about the world. (sic)"

This isn't the first time Hamilton has spoken about his love for the environment as back in August he launched a plant-based burger chain named Neat Burger.

He said: "I'm very passionate about being kinder to our world and also really respect Neat Burger's commitment to more ethical practices and supporting small businesses, so this is something I'm also really proud to support. But it is also about the product. As someone who follows a plant-based diet, I believe we need a healthier high street option that tastes amazing but also offers something exciting to those who want to be meat-free every now and again. Beyond Meat is an incredible partner and I can't wait to work with the team to expand Neat Burger internationally."