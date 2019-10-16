Lesufi: Precautionary measures in place to ensure smooth first day of exams
Thousands of Gauteng pupils will start with the computer practicals exam on Wednesday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said all precautions had been taken to ensure that the first day of matric exams get off without a hitch.
Lesufi said all papers were kept in a safe place to prevent any possible leaks.
Security has also been heightened at exam venues.
“An extensive network of monitors has been established across the province to assist all our monitors and invigilators to know the new terms, but most importantly, to monitor and invigilate this examination in a proper format without necessarily invading the privacy of our learners.”
