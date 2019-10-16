DA: Lamola must return to private practice over Cekeshe pardon offer
There has been mixed reaction from opposition MPs on the pronouncement by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola that he was willing to help convicted Fees Must Fall activists apply for presidential pardons.
CAPE TOWN - There has been mixed reaction from opposition MPs on the pronouncement by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola that he was willing to help convicted Fees Must Fall activists apply for presidential pardons.
While some like the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) welcomed his intentions, others like the Democratic Alliance (DA) criticised the move, saying Lamola was in no position to offer to assist convicted Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe as this went against the separation of powers.
Lamola appeared before Parliament's justice and correctional services committee on Wednesday to present his department’s annual report.
DA MP Werner Horn said Lamola should rather go into private practice if he wanted to offer his services to people who required a presidential pardon.
“This Constitution is underpinned by the separation of powers and the minister must clearly understand that if he wants to assist people to apply for a presidential pardon and expungement of records, with the greatest of respect, he must go back to private practice,” Horn said.
But the EFF’s Thilivhali Mulaudzi came to Lamola’s defence, saying they welcomed his gesture.
“We thought that he should have done that earlier to try to help the poor student [Cekeshe] who was fighting for free higher education,” Mulaudzi said.
Lamola told MPs that his willingness to help Cekeshe did not undermine the judiciary and that the offer was initially made by his predecessor Michael Masutha.
Popular in Politics
-
Zuma: I’m being victimised because I’m black
-
Mashaba: I’ll leave if DA is taken over by right-wing elements
-
DA fedco chair candidates barred from going at each other in public
-
It makes no sense: Zuma on why he's appealing High Court ruling
-
Lawyer: Zuma exercising his right to challenge unfavourable ruling
-
Mkhwebane marks 3 years in office, vows to act without fear or favour
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.