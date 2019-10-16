Zuma: I’m being victimised because I’m black

Former President Jacob Zuma faces charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering linked to the arms deal.

DURBAN - Former President Jacob Zuma said he was being victimised because he is black.

Zuma addressed his supporters on Tuesday following a brief appearance in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

He indicated his intention to challenge a court decision denying his application for a permanent stay of prosecution.

The former president faces charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering linked to the arms deal.

He allegedly received 783 unlawful payments between 1996 and 2005.

But he believed he was being targeted because of the colour of his skin.

“As a black person, you will face victimisation until you die, you will also encounter traitors.”

Zuma is expected to formally lodge his appeal documents by 1 November while the court is expected to hear the matter on 22 November.

WATCH: Jacob Zuma determined not to go on trial for corruption