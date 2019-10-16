Zuma: I’m being victimised because I’m black
Former President Jacob Zuma faces charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering linked to the arms deal.
DURBAN - Former President Jacob Zuma said he was being victimised because he is black.
Zuma addressed his supporters on Tuesday following a brief appearance in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.
He indicated his intention to challenge a court decision denying his application for a permanent stay of prosecution.
He allegedly received 783 unlawful payments between 1996 and 2005.
But he believed he was being targeted because of the colour of his skin.
“As a black person, you will face victimisation until you die, you will also encounter traitors.”
Zuma is expected to formally lodge his appeal documents by 1 November while the court is expected to hear the matter on 22 November.
WATCH: Jacob Zuma determined not to go on trial for corruption
