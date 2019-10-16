'I know how much hurt and pain I have caused', says Ninow in apology poem

Convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow has taken the stand in mitigation of sentence on the first day of sentencing proceedings in the High Court in Pretoria.

JOHANNESBURG – Convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow has broken down in court while reading out a poem he wrote for a seven-year-old girl he attacked in a toilet cubicle at a Dros restaurant in 2018.

Ninow has taken the stand in mitigation of sentence on Wednesday in the High Court in Pretoria.

The State has already rejected his plea explanation and is pushing for the maximum sentence.

In a bid for leniency, Ninow detailed his history of drug use and apologised to his victim and her family.

“I will not blame you if you don’t believe a word I am saying, and I also would not blame you if you never forgive me for what I have done. I know how much hurt and pain I have caused you. I know that I will never be able to make it right. I struggle with forgiving myself for what I have done – and have many things I regret doing in the past.”

WATCH LIVE: “I made a mistake and I intentionally did those things with that girl.” Rapist #NicholasNinow said.#DrosRapisthttps://t.co/9zB3bwGOlT pic.twitter.com/DMMoMwZ5KZ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 16, 2019

