'I know how much hurt and pain I have caused', says Ninow in apology poem
Convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow has taken the stand in mitigation of sentence on the first day of sentencing proceedings in the High Court in Pretoria.
JOHANNESBURG – Convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow has broken down in court while reading out a poem he wrote for a seven-year-old girl he attacked in a toilet cubicle at a Dros restaurant in 2018.
Ninow has taken the stand in mitigation of sentence on Wednesday in the High Court in Pretoria.
The State has already rejected his plea explanation and is pushing for the maximum sentence.
In a bid for leniency, Ninow detailed his history of drug use and apologised to his victim and her family.
“I will not blame you if you don’t believe a word I am saying, and I also would not blame you if you never forgive me for what I have done. I know how much hurt and pain I have caused you. I know that I will never be able to make it right. I struggle with forgiving myself for what I have done – and have many things I regret doing in the past.”
WATCH LIVE: “I made a mistake and I intentionally did those things with that girl.” Rapist #NicholasNinow said.#DrosRapisthttps://t.co/9zB3bwGOlT pic.twitter.com/DMMoMwZ5KZ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 16, 2019
WATCH LIVE: Nicholas Ninow sentencing proceedings under way
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.