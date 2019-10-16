Heart and Stroke Foundation concerned by high child obesity

According to the World Obesity Foundation, South Africa and China will see the largest spike in child obesity by 2030.

JOHANNESBURG – With obesity week being observed until Saturday, the Heart and Stroke Foundation said it was concerned about the high levels of child obesity in South Africa.

The week is observed with the hope of creating awareness about the importance of healthy eating.

Research has also found that more than 14% of children between the ages of six and 14 are overweight or obese.

Dietician at the Heart and Stroke Foundation Ntokozo Ngubane said overweight children were more likely to be exposed to diseases in their adulthood.

“In South Africa, we are facing a problem of malnutrition; so, it can be over nutrition [or] undernutrition. In some areas, over nutrition can be overweight or obesity so they can be fed but it’s not nutrient-dense things that they can get as children to grow and develop.”