Two pupils killed in KZN school stabbing incidents
Guilty verdict in Msomi theft case welcomed
WATCH LIVE: Rapist Ninow testifies in mitigation of sentence
Rules governing the SIU's Special Tribunal to be gazetted on Friday
Eskom: Load shedding could last a week
SABC registers just under R500m loss – better than recent years, says board
Zuma: I'm being victimised because I'm black
Mkhwebane marks 3 years in office, vows to act without fear or favour
Lawyer: Zuma exercising his right to challenge unfavourable ruling
Batohi defends hotel stays, flights for NPA investigative unit head
DA: Lamola is showing contempt for courts in Kanya Cekeshe matter
Zuma has 15 days to file papers to appeal stay of prosecution judgment
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: The double-edged sword of Kanya Cekeshe's case
CHARLES WEBSTER: Rape culture 'prison' and the importance of consent
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: We must make it easier to do business in South Africa
CHARLES WEBSTER: Rape culture roulette, every woman's daily game
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: After World Mental Health Day, a Valkenberg story
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Pressure on Mboweni to shape economic message for SA
Eskom: Load shedding could last a week
Eskom implements stage 2 load shedding
Google unveils Pixel 4 phones with radar, more affordable laptop
Rand steadies, Sasol leads stocks higher
PIC threatens Sekunjalo with liquidation
UK hiring falls by most in over four years as Brexit nears
Lewis Hamilton warns of extinction of human race if people don't go vegan
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are 'both sober'
Cuba Gooding Jr to plead not guilty to new charges in groping case - lawyer
It's the time! 'Grease' to come back as TV show
Internet game Fortnite back with a new chapter
Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. among nominees for Rock Hall of Fame
Man accused of Makhanda dancer's murder due in court
All smiles as Britain's William and Kate meet Pakistan PM Khan
Black Coffee, Trevor Noah share love & dreams for Africa
'We can win it' - Williams says Wales in good shape to lift first World Cup
Clasico concerns for Madrid as Modric and Bale sit out training
If Wallabies' backs click, then watch out England, says White
'I don't look for records, they look for me' - Ronaldo after 700th goal
Bulgaria football chief resigns as Uefa urges 'war' on racists
Epic mountain slog unveiled for 2020 Tour de France
If Wallabies' backs click, then watch out England, says White
Eight players to watch in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals
Kolbe, Jantjies '99% ready' for Bok RWC quarterfinal - Erasmus
No talk of Brighton Miracle, Erasmus says
Etzebeth taking SAHRC to court over handling of racism allegations against him
All Blacks happy to dodge 'Tier One' Japan at Rugby World Cup
Guilty verdict in Msomi theft case welcomed
Director and playwright Welcome Msomi was arrested earlier this year for embezzling money meant for the Living Legends Legacy Programme trust fund.
JOHANNESBURG – Acclaimed director and playwright Welcome Msomi could spend time in prison after he was found guilty of theft of R8 million by the High Court sitting in Palm Ridge on Tuesday.
The 76-year-old was arrested by the Hawks in Durban earlier this year for embezzling money meant for the Living Legends Legacy Programme trust fund.
The initiative was launched by the Department of Arts and Culture in 2015 to honour performers in the arts, culture and heritage sector.
Spokesperson Asanda Magaqa said Msomi was found guilty on 61 counts of theft.
“The minister and the department welcome the conviction of the accused and we await the sentence that will be imposed by the court in November.”
