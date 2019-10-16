View all in Latest
Guilty verdict in Msomi theft case welcomed

Director and playwright Welcome Msomi was arrested earlier this year for embezzling money meant for the Living Legends Legacy Programme trust fund.

FILE: Premier David Makhura, Chairperson of the Living Legacy Programme Mr Welcome Msomi, MEC Faith Mazibuko. Pitcure: Twitter/Nathi Mthethwa
47 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Acclaimed director and playwright Welcome Msomi could spend time in prison after he was found guilty of theft of R8 million by the High Court sitting in Palm Ridge on Tuesday.

The 76-year-old was arrested by the Hawks in Durban earlier this year for embezzling money meant for the Living Legends Legacy Programme trust fund.

The initiative was launched by the Department of Arts and Culture in 2015 to honour performers in the arts, culture and heritage sector.

Spokesperson Asanda Magaqa said Msomi was found guilty on 61 counts of theft.

“The minister and the department welcome the conviction of the accused and we await the sentence that will be imposed by the court in November.”

