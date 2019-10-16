Funeral parlour owners protest over restrictive legislation

-
DA fedco chair candidates barred from going at each other in publicPolitics
Batohi admits anti-corruption task team has failed South AfricansLocal
Funeral parlour owners protest over restrictive legislationLocal
Verulam mosque attack suspects due back in courtLocal
Heart and Stroke Foundation concerned by high child obesityLocal
Lamola: Presidential pardon for student activists not to undermine judiciaryLocal
Mashaba: I’ll leave if DA is taken over by right-wing elementsPolitics
Zuma: I’m being victimised because I’m blackPolitics
Mkhwebane marks 3 years in office, vows to act without fear or favourPolitics
Lawyer: Zuma exercising his right to challenge unfavourable rulingPolitics
Batohi defends hotel stays, flights for NPA investigative unit headPolitics
DA: Lamola is showing contempt for courts in Kanya Cekeshe matterPolitics
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: The double-edged sword of Kanya Cekeshe's caseOpinion
CHARLES WEBSTER: Rape culture 'prison' and the importance of consentOpinion
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: We must make it easier to do business in South AfricaOpinion
CHARLES WEBSTER: Rape culture roulette, every woman’s daily gameOpinion
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: After World Mental Health Day, a Valkenberg storyOpinion
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Pressure on Mboweni to shape economic message for SAOpinion
Huawei says nine-month revenue up despite US pressureBusiness
International Rivers calls on SA to not import hydropower from DRCLocal
Eskom: Load shedding could last a weekLocal
Eskom implements stage 2 load sheddingBusiness
Google unveils Pixel 4 phones with radar, more affordable laptopBusiness
Rand steadies, Sasol leads stocks higherBusiness
Jolie and Pfeiffer battle for power in 'Maleficent' sequelLifestyle
Lewis Hamilton warns of extinction of human race if people don't go veganLifestyle
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are 'both sober'Lifestyle
Cuba Gooding Jr to plead not guilty to new charges in groping case - lawyerLifestyle
It's the time! 'Grease' to come back as TV showLifestyle
Internet game Fortnite back with a new chapterLifestyle
Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. among nominees for Rock Hall of FameLifestyle
Man accused of Makhanda dancer’s murder due in courtLifestyle
All smiles as Britain's William and Kate meet Pakistan PM KhanLifestyle
Anti-racism body says England game should have been abandonedSport
Inter: Sanchez may require surgery for ankle injurySport
New and experienced players in SA squad for Kenyan sevens safariSport
'We can win it' - Williams says Wales in good shape to lift first World CupSport
Clasico concerns for Madrid as Modric and Bale sit out trainingSport
If Wallabies' backs click, then watch out England, says WhiteSport
If Wallabies' backs click, then watch out England, says WhiteSport
Eight players to watch in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finalsSport
Kolbe, Jantjies '99% ready' for Bok RWC quarterfinal - ErasmusSport
No talk of Brighton Miracle, Erasmus saysSport
Etzebeth taking SAHRC to court over handling of racism allegations against himLocal
All Blacks happy to dodge 'Tier One' Japan at Rugby World CupSport
CARTOON: Heroes to Zeros
CARTOON: WhatsApp StokvelLocal
CARTOON: SuperHelenPolitics
CARTOON: Bunny BonesPolitics
CARTOON: DA CarbombPolitics
CARTOON: Don't Bank On ItBusiness
CARTOON: The future of the climate?Local
CARTOON: Sin Bin OffenceSport
CARTOON: The Prying EyeLocal
CARTOON: Fantasy WorldLocal
Funeral parlour owners protest over restrictive legislation
About 70 protesters disrupted traffic and elicited curious looks as they were led by two coffins carried by members of the group.
JOHANNESBURG – Funeral parlour owners have marched through the Pretoria CBD to protest against legislation that they said was making it difficult for emerging undertakers to operate.
The demonstration is being organised by the National Funeral Shutdown group and members have taken their grievances to the Union Buildings on Wednesday.
About 70 protesters disrupted traffic and elicited curious looks as they were led by two coffins carried by members of the group.
Convener Thokozani Dladla said they were marching against the red tape set by the government, which prevented growth in the sector.
"The Department of Health defines a funeral undertaker as someone who owns a mortuary. That's our issue - why ownership? Because a mortuary is a mortuary if you can put the deceased, irrespective of who owns the mortuary."
The group is preparing to hand over its memorandum at the Union Buildings, but they have come across some trouble with security guards closing the gates on them saying they were not allowed beyond the lawns.
Eskom implements stage 2 load shedding5 hours ago
'I know how much hurt and pain I have caused', says Ninow in apology poem2 hours ago
Eskom: Load shedding could last a week4 hours ago
How to check your load-shedding schedule213 days ago
Magashule asked me to meet Gupta brother over 'The New Age', former FS MECone hour ago
Zuma: I’m being victimised because I’m black7 hours ago
