Eskom implements stage 2 load shedding
It said this was due to capacity shortage and that the blackout would last from 9 am until 11 pm.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom is due to implement stage 2 load shedding on Wednesday.
More to follow.
#PowerAlert Due to a shortage of capacity stage 2 loadshedding is to be implemented from 9 am to 11pm today. Media statement with more details to follow @CityPowerJhb @City_Ekurhuleni @CityTshwane @CityofJoburgZA @CityofCT @ewnupdates @SABCNewsOnline @IOL @eNCA @SAgovnews— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 16, 2019
ALERT⚠️:City Power received alert from Eskom concerning stage 2 load-shedding today between 09:00 -23:00. Load-shedding is not confirmed yet. If confirmed the following blocks will be affected:— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) October 16, 2019
9:00-23:00 (6B&2A),12:00-16:30 (7B&3A),16:00-20:30 (8B&4A),20:00-23:00 (1A & 5A).^LP
