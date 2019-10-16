View all in Latest
Eskom confirms stage 2 load shedding for Thursday

In a statement, Eskom said that it would continue to double its efforts to restore a secure energy supply.

Picture: Pexels.
Picture: Pexels.
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said it would be implementing stage two load shedding again on Thursday from 9am to 11pm.

The power utility started rolling out power outages on Wednesday morning citing a shortage of capacity as a reason.

In a statement, Eskom said that it would continue to double its efforts to restore a secure energy supply.

The state-owned entity has urged residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly.

- How to check your load shedding schedule

Eskom technicians started picking up problems as early as Saturday when some generating units went off-line due to boiler tube leaks.

Added to this, a main conveyor belt transporting coal to Medupi power station broke down.

Now four days later, South Africans have been caught off guard and have to deal with rolling blackouts once again.

COO Jan Oberholzer said they were now tapping into emergency resources.

Oberholzer said that three more units were at risk of malfunctioning.

Eskom warned that the rolling blackouts could last for at least a week.

