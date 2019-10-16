DA fedco chair candidates barred from going at each other in public
The party’s presiding officer Desiree van der Walt says she wrote to candidates on Tuesday requesting them to refrain from doing media interviews.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it has deliberately barred candidates contesting for the federal council chair from going against each other in public as it is an internal election.
The party’s presiding officer Desiree van der Walt said she wrote to candidates on Tuesday requesting them to refrain from doing media interviews.
One hundred and fifty-five members are expected to elect the chair of the party’s second most powerful body on Sunday.
For two decades James Selfe headed the party’s highest decision-making body between congresses, and he will now head the party’s governance unit.
Presiding officer Van der Walt explained the role of the federal council chair.
“He is entrusted with, and is responsible for, the organisation and administration of the party; and developing and maintaining a high degree of efficiency in our party.”
Four candidates, including former leader Helen Zille, are vying for that position.
Van der Walt has warned them to adhere to the party’s code of conduct.
“We don’t want candidates to go on against one another. In any election in this country, we can’t campaign negatively, so it is in the best interest of the party to keep the campaign internally.”
Results will be announced by midday on Sunday.
