CoCT condemns taxi driver protest over arrest warrants

Dozens of taxis on Tuesday blocked the area around the station deck, and smashed a number of Golden Arrow bus windows.

Law enforcement officers help keep order as commuters board a bus following a protest near the Cape Town bus terminal after taxi operators were arrested for outstanding warrants on 15 October 2019. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
Law enforcement officers help keep order as commuters board a bus following a protest near the Cape Town bus terminal after taxi operators were arrested for outstanding warrants on 15 October 2019. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
40 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town on Wednesday described a disruption by taxi drivers in the CBD as deplorable.

Dozens of taxis on Tuesday blocked the area around the station deck and smashed a number of Golden Arrow bus windows. A police officer was also assaulted and had his service pistol stolen during the chaos.

Mayco member JP Smith said drivers were upset about a warrant operation.

“The action seems to be part of a new trend of violent reaction to the rule of law. The city cannot and will not stand for the attempted bullying and intimidation,” he said.

Smith said the actions of the taxi drivers could not be condoned.

“For the record, the city enforces the National Road Traffic Act, which is legislation applicable to all road users countrywide. The city doesn’t determine the fine amounts; these are set by the Western Cape government.”

