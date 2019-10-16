Clasico concerns for Madrid as Modric and Bale sit out training
Luka Modric and Gareth Bale each did gym work indoors as they attempted to recover from injuries sustained playing in the Euro 2020 qualifier between Croatia and Wales on Sunday.
MADRID, Spain - Real Madrid face an anxious wait to see if Luka Modric and Gareth Bale will be fit for next week's Clasico against Barcelona after both players missed training on Tuesday.
Modric and Bale each did gym work indoors as they attempted to recover from injuries sustained playing in the Euro 2020 qualifier between Croatia and Wales on Sunday.
It leaves Madrid uncertain over the fitness of two key players, with the crunch La Liga game against Barca at Camp Nou fast-approaching on 26 October.
Wales coach Ryan Giggs said Bale was struggling with pain in his calf towards the end of their draw with Croatia in Cardiff but suggested the problem was cramp.
Madrid confirmed on Tuesday that Modric sustained a thigh injury in the match.
"Following the tests carried out today on our player Luka Modric by the Real Madrid medical department, he has been diagnosed with a bruise in his right quadriceps," a club statement read. "His recovery will continue to be assessed."
Real Madrid, who sit top of La Liga, play away at Mallorca on Saturday and at Barcelona a week later, with an important Champions League group game away at Galatasaray in between.
Lucas Vazquez has also picked up a knock and is unlikely to be available this weekend.
Popular in Sport
-
Eben Etzebeth shares his version of alleged racist assault
-
'We can win it' - Williams says Wales in good shape to lift first World Cup
-
Eight players to watch in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals
-
If Wallabies' backs click, then watch out England, says White
-
No talk of Brighton Miracle, Erasmus says
-
'I don't look for records, they look for me' - Ronaldo after 700th goal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.