City of CT limits fireworks to the Athlone Stadium parking lot for Diwali
The decision was taken after Hindu residents expressed dissatisfaction with the municipality's move last week to forego designated sites for fireworks.
CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town has availed the parking lot of the Athlone Stadium for Hindu residents who wish to discharge fireworks this Diwali.
The city said the site would be available next week Sunday.
The decision was taken after Hindu residents expressed dissatisfaction with the municipality's move last week to forego designated sites for fireworks during Diwali, Guy Fawkes and New Year's Eve.
While many residents have praised the city's move to further restrict fireworks, others have been disappointed.
Especially Hindu residents, who said discharging fireworks was part of their culture while celebrating the five-day festival of lights, known as Diwali.
Mayco member JP Smith said to respect the Hindu cultural tradition, a site would be made available.
“We appreciate that this would be the correct and appropriate manner to do. We have identified a site that will be made open for such celebrations at the Athlone Stadium, which is the site that was jointly agreed on.”
Smith said groups were still able to apply for a firework permit, however, it would be too late for those celebrating Diwali next week.
