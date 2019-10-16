Case against alleged Verulam mosque attack mastermind postponed
Farhad Hoomer appeared in the Verulam Family Court on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - The case against a Durban businessman arrested in connection with the Verulam mosque attack has been postponed to 31 October.
Hoomer, who is believed to be the mastermind behind a spate of bomb attacks in and around Durban, was arrested with 11 others in September 2018.
The group was also involved in the attack at the Imam Hussain Mosque in May last year.
The NPA’s Natasha Kara said that the remaining suspects were expected to appear in court on 13 December for further investigation.
"The matter was only for the first accused and it was actually set down today for the State to bring an application for us to obtain voice samples of the first accused. However, the matter had to be potsponed to 31 October for the application to be brought."
