Benni McCarthy: You have to play the big boys if you want to win a competition

Cape Town City FC is set to lock horns with Amakhosi in the Telkom Knockout competition at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City FC coach Benni McCarthy believes playing Kaizer Chiefs in the Telkom Knockout might be a turning point in their season.

City is set to lock horns with Amakhosi at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

It will be the second time the two meet this season after Chiefs walked away with three points in their league encounter at Newlands.

McCarthy said that Chiefs were a hard team to crack especially in their current form.

"Yeah, of course, its a big occasion for everyone - me included. You know the form they are in at this moment in time, they are the team to beat. I think we took positives from the last game we played against them even though the scoreline wasn't favouring us. I think the way we applied ourselves in that game, we've got nothing to fear," said McCarthy.

"It's great for the fans to come because it will be two teams that will be going at each other, so as a team we've got a lot to make it right. The game comes at a good time to test ourselves. So it's always special.

"So I hope we'll go out there and put on a performance that people will appreciate, so this time we don't want to come out second best."

The Citizens are in tenth on the Absa Premiership log with eight points after eight games - five draws with one win and two defeats.

But McCarthy believed that facing Chiefs in a cup competition might be their turning point.

"Like I say...in cup competitions whether you play them in the final or semifinal, first round or first game, you have to play the big boys if you want to win a competition," said McCarthy.