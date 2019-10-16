Albie Sachs urges South Africans to protect the country’s democracy

Retired Constitutional Court Judge Albie Sachs said South Africans must ensure that those in power didn't abuse their power.

JOHANNESBURG – Retired Constitutional Court Judge Albie Sachs said he was not worried about politicians endangering South Africa’s future because the country has strong legal and Chapter 9 institutions.

Sachs was speaking in Newton in Johannesburg on Tuesday night, where he delivered the keynote address at the 10th annual Ahmed Kathrada Foundation lecture.

#AhmedKathradaLecture the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation is celebrating 10 years of the annual memorial lecture. This year’s speaker is former Constitutional Court Justice Albie Sachs. BD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 15, 2019

Justice Sachs said to protect the country's democracy, certain institutions were created.

He said South Africans must ensure that those in power didn't abuse their power.

“We have a lively open press, we have a strong judiciary, we have a strong civil society. I can say what I like."

The retired judge said South Africa was a free and open democratic society, something he described as an achievement.

“Our presidents don’t step down because tanks go in the streets, but because there has been a democratic vote. This is an enormous achievement. It’s an achievement that enables us to make other achievements.”

He said the country must continue to work towards nation building because it was a long process that would last for generations to come.