Albie Sachs urges South Africans to protect the country’s democracy

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 40°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
Go

Albie Sachs urges South Africans to protect the country’s democracy

Retired Constitutional Court Judge Albie Sachs said South Africans must ensure that those in power didn't abuse their power.

Nomboniso Gasa and retired ConCourt judge Albie Sachs at the 10th annual Ahmed Kathrada lecture in Newtown, Johannesburg on 16 October 2019. Picture: Twitter/Kathrada Foundation
Nomboniso Gasa and retired ConCourt judge Albie Sachs at the 10th annual Ahmed Kathrada lecture in Newtown, Johannesburg on 16 October 2019. Picture: Twitter/Kathrada Foundation
21 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Retired Constitutional Court Judge Albie Sachs said he was not worried about politicians endangering South Africa’s future because the country has strong legal and Chapter 9 institutions.

Sachs was speaking in Newton in Johannesburg on Tuesday night, where he delivered the keynote address at the 10th annual Ahmed Kathrada Foundation lecture.

Justice Sachs said to protect the country's democracy, certain institutions were created.

He said South Africans must ensure that those in power didn't abuse their power.

“We have a lively open press, we have a strong judiciary, we have a strong civil society. I can say what I like."

The retired judge said South Africa was a free and open democratic society, something he described as an achievement.

“Our presidents don’t step down because tanks go in the streets, but because there has been a democratic vote. This is an enormous achievement. It’s an achievement that enables us to make other achievements.”

He said the country must continue to work towards nation building because it was a long process that would last for generations to come.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA