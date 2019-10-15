Zuma has 15 days to file papers to appeal stay of prosecution judgment

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
Go

Zuma has 15 days to file papers to appeal stay of prosecution judgment

The former president appeared in the High Court on Tuesday morning and announced an intention to appeal Friday’s judgment, which dismissed his application to struck his corruption case off the roll.

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court addressing supporters on 20 May 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court addressing supporters on 20 May 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has 15 days to file papers in the Pietermaritzburg High Court to explain why he believes a different court would grant him a permanent stay of prosecution.

Zuma appeared in the High Court on Tuesday morning and announced an intention to appeal Friday’s judgment, which dismissed his application to strike his corruption case off the roll.

• Analyst: Zuma doesn’t want his day in court, expect another delay

On Friday, a full bench of judges dismissed Zuma’s application to dismiss the case, saying he failed to prove to the court that there are no reasonable and probable grounds for his successful prosecution.

The former president faces charges of corruption, money laundering, and racketeering linked to the multi-billion-rand Arms Deal. His corruption trial was postponed to 4 February next year.

State Advocate Billy Downer said Zuma agreed to file papers by 1 November 2019. Should he meet the deadline, the matter would be heard in court on 22 November.

ZUMA: MY RIGHTS WERE VIOLATED

Meanwhile, Zuma has told supporters outside the High Court that the decision to dismiss his permanent stay of prosecution was unconstitutional.

The former president said his rights were violated.

“Even though the rights of the accused were undermined, when you compare that with the crime that has been alleged to have been committed, ‘it’s okay, his rights can be violated’ said the judge. This surprised us because you can never dismiss the Constitution,” he said.

WATCH: Jacob Zuma determined not to go on trial for corruption

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA