Zuma has 15 days to file papers to appeal stay of prosecution judgment

The former president appeared in the High Court on Tuesday morning and announced an intention to appeal Friday’s judgment, which dismissed his application to struck his corruption case off the roll.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has 15 days to file papers in the Pietermaritzburg High Court to explain why he believes a different court would grant him a permanent stay of prosecution.

Zuma appeared in the High Court on Tuesday morning and announced an intention to appeal Friday’s judgment, which dismissed his application to strike his corruption case off the roll.

#Zuma appears relaxed in court. With his iconic laugh, he greets some of his supporters behind him. Zuma is expected to address thousands of people outside the court later today. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/pR2R6Afvvo — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 15, 2019

On Friday, a full bench of judges dismissed Zuma’s application to dismiss the case, saying he failed to prove to the court that there are no reasonable and probable grounds for his successful prosecution.

The former president faces charges of corruption, money laundering, and racketeering linked to the multi-billion-rand Arms Deal. His corruption trial was postponed to 4 February next year.

State Advocate Billy Downer said Zuma agreed to file papers by 1 November 2019. Should he meet the deadline, the matter would be heard in court on 22 November.

#JacobZuma closes his short address to supporters with his signature song: Mshini Wami. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/OGkaT73TzB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 15, 2019

ZUMA: MY RIGHTS WERE VIOLATED

Meanwhile, Zuma has told supporters outside the High Court that the decision to dismiss his permanent stay of prosecution was unconstitutional.

The former president said his rights were violated.

“Even though the rights of the accused were undermined, when you compare that with the crime that has been alleged to have been committed, ‘it’s okay, his rights can be violated’ said the judge. This surprised us because you can never dismiss the Constitution,” he said.

WATCH: Jacob Zuma determined not to go on trial for corruption