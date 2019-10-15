View all in Latest
Zintle Mpupha says it's mission accomplished after winning African 7s title

Imbokodo claimed the Rugby Africa Women's Sevens crown in Tunisia after edging Kenya 15-14 on Sunday.

The Springbok Women's Sevens with their Rugby Africa Women's Sevens gold medals arrive in South Africa on 15 October 2019. Picture: @WomenBoks/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Springbok Women's Sevens captain Zintle Mpupha believes the team's mission is accomplished.

Imbokodo claimed the Rugby Africa Women's Sevens crown in Tunisia after edging Kenya 15-14 on Sunday.

The squad returned home with gold medals and the knowledge that they were the top team on the continent.

“There is a feeling of joy, of achievement and of content amongst the group, we wanted to go and win this as that would set-up the rest of our season nicely. We can now continue in our quest to try and qualify for the World Rugby Sevens Series," said Mpupha.

“We needed to ground ourselves first, almost touch base with our abilities and this was a good exercise for us. We now know where we need to be when we play at that level of competition. This was good for us to continue with our momentum and to see what worked for us. We also came back unbeaten from two tournaments in France earlier in the year, so this all adds to our confidence as a squad. It was not the easiest of trips, but we made the best of it.”

The next assignment for the Imbokodo will be the Dubai Sevens International Invitational tournament before they will play in the first-ever Cape Town Sevens tournament for women.

