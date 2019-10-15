Winde's safety plan questioned during Atlantis presentation
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that his government planned to use 3,000 law enforcement officers to improve safety and security in communities across the province.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has taken his R1 billion safety plan to Atlantis.
He told residents that the plan aimed to make the province safer by leveraging work from all 13 government departments.
But not everyone was impressed.
"I'm the premier of this province, I've got an MEC in this province and I've got a community of 7 million people. Our people are not safe, so I must step up to the plate."
One resident said that he was worried about the feasibility of the plan.
"You've made your plan but where's the foundation? Have you started with the foundation already?"
Another resident demanded more policing.
"There's no safety people around for them, like they're in the hall but then things happen outside the hall."
The first officers trained under the new plan are expected to be deployed early next year.
