Winde hoping new WC top cop appointed by 1 November

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape could have a new police commissioner by 1 November.

Speaking at the launch of his R1 billion safety plan in Atlantis, Premier Alan Winde on Tuesday told EWN that police management had promised him that an appointment would be made by that date.

The post has been vacant since the end of August when former provincial commissioner Khombinkosi Jula was sent to KwaZulu-Natal.

Premier Alan Winde said that the drama around the appointment of a Western Cape police commissioner would hamper the province's fight against crime.

However, he shared some good news, saying that National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole had promised a new commissioner would be in office in November.

"I have met with General Sitole and he said to me that he is trying to get me a new commissioner on 1 November. I also want to say that I'm not unhappy with the acting commissioner."

The process to appoint a provincial commissioner has not been transparent or publicised and it has also been dogged by claims of interference.

It was halted last month following Jeremy Vearey's complaint that his application was tampered with after he found out he was not shortlisted for the position.