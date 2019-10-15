Whistle-blower in Sindiso Magaqa murder says police fail to protect him
Thabiso Zulu is one of the officials who lifted the lid on Sindiso Magaqa’s murder.
JOHANNESBURG - One of the whistle-blowers in the KwaZulu-Natal political killings on Monday accused the police of deliberately not providing him and others with state protection.
This came as the trial against the four men accused of the former ANC Youth League secretary general’s murder was postponed to April in the High Court in Scottburgh.
Magaqa was shot dead in uMzimkhulu in 2017 in what appeared to be a hit. At the time, he was a councillor in the municipality.
Last year, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that Minister Bheki Cele’s failure to protect whistle-blowers Zulu and Les Stuta could have resulted in their assassination.
Zulu said he had gone from pillar to post trying to get protection.
“I tried everything. I wrote to the president, United Nations and the Humans Rights Commission.”
He said he felt let down by the state.
“I think I am being punished for speaking out. I am being left out there to die.”
Magaqa’s murder trial will now begin on 14 April 2020 and the police ministry is yet to respond to Zulu’s accusations.
