WC public transport operators urged to help matrics get to exams on time
A candidate arriving later than one hour will not be allowed to write the examination at all and will have to make use of the supplementary examinations next year in June.
CAPE TOWN - With just seven days left until the National Senior Certificate examinations begin, the Western Cape Transport and Education departments are appealing to rail and taxi associations to assist with learner transport.
MEC for Education Debbie Schafer said that many candidates relied on public transport.
She said that it was therefore always a concern that trains may be delayed or cancelled, or that there was a sudden strike of bus operators or taxi drivers.
Schafer added that any of these scenarios could have serious consequences for learners who could not make alternative arrangements.
A candidate arriving later than one hour will not be allowed to write the examination at all and will have to make use of the supplementary examinations next year in June.
"I appeal to candidates to leave home early so as to make up for any possible delays. Learners should aim to get to a venue early, rather than risk being late."
MEC for Transport Bonginkosi Madikizela said they had committed to working closely with partners, Santaco, Metrorail, Golden Arrow Bus Services and MyCiti.
"I'm appealing to all our public transport partners to take the necessary steps to ensure that the scholars travelling to and from the examinations are not disrupted in any way during this period."
Popular in Local
-
Eben Etzebeth shares his version of alleged racist assault
-
It makes no sense: Zuma on why he's appealing High Court ruling
-
Zuma has 15 days to file papers to appeal stay of prosecution judgment
-
DA: Lamola is showing contempt for courts in Kanya Cekeshe matter
-
SuperSport makes programming change after fire at MultiChoice building
-
MultiChoice Randburg building evacuated following fire
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.