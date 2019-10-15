WC public transport operators urged to help matrics get to exams on time

A candidate arriving later than one hour will not be allowed to write the examination at all and will have to make use of the supplementary examinations next year in June.

CAPE TOWN - With just seven days left until the National Senior Certificate examinations begin, the Western Cape Transport and Education departments are appealing to rail and taxi associations to assist with learner transport.

MEC for Education Debbie Schafer said that many candidates relied on public transport.

She said that it was therefore always a concern that trains may be delayed or cancelled, or that there was a sudden strike of bus operators or taxi drivers.

Schafer added that any of these scenarios could have serious consequences for learners who could not make alternative arrangements.

"I appeal to candidates to leave home early so as to make up for any possible delays. Learners should aim to get to a venue early, rather than risk being late."

MEC for Transport Bonginkosi Madikizela said they had committed to working closely with partners, Santaco, Metrorail, Golden Arrow Bus Services and MyCiti.

"I'm appealing to all our public transport partners to take the necessary steps to ensure that the scholars travelling to and from the examinations are not disrupted in any way during this period."