WC Agri Dept says rural safety technical committee up and running
The team will focus on rural safety and will advise the inter-ministerial committee which consists of provincial cabinet members.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Agriculture Department said its rural safety technical committee was up and running to combat attacks on farms.
There have been about 24 attacks and four murders on farms in the province this year - more than double the number recorded last year.
MEC Ivan Meyer mentioned plans to establish a technical committee a few months ago after an inter-ministerial rural safety committee was approved.
The committee was finalised in September and includes AgriSA, the Prestige Agri Worker Forum and the African Farmers Association of South Africa.
Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer: "Looking specifically at the technical equipment and the technical software for the integration in the various farm watching units."
Meyer said that they had visited Bonnievale where the department has had oversight over the implementation of a rural safety technical farm watch.
"They'll also integrate the database and the technology between the SAPS, the Western Cape traffic management information service as well as the advanced number plate recognition system."
