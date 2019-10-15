Zuma to file for an appeal in corruption trial
The former president faces charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering linked to the multi-billion rand arms deal.
JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma will file an application for leave to appeal a High Court judgment that dismissed his application for a permanent stay of public prosecution in his corruption case.
He was briefly back in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday morning where his legal team told the judge that they will appeal Friday’s judgment.
The National Prosecuting Authority said it would oppose the application, adding that it was convinced there were no reasonable prospects of success.
Prosecutor Billy Downer said: “The State is really serious in getting this trial running as soon as practically possible, which is at the earliest date possible date next year.”
On Friday, a full bench of judges dismissed his application for a permanent stay of prosecution, saying he failed to prove to the court that there were no reasonable and probable grounds for his successful prosecution.
He previously argued for the case to be struck off the roll, saying the charges were politically motivated and that the unreasonable delays in prosecuting him have prejudiced him.
The matter has been postponed to 4 February 2020.
