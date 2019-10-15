Taxi driver arrests spark violence in CT CBD
Metro police are trying to clear the area around the station deck after a number of taxis blocked the road.
CAPE TOWN - There are reports of violence and chaos at Cape Town's transport hub in the CBD.
Metro police are trying to clear the area around the station deck after a number of taxis blocked the road.
It is understood that buses are being targeted but that has not been confirmed.
The City of Cape Town's Richard Coleman said that the taxi protest followed a warrant operation that was conducted near the Goodhope Centre.
"A couple of taxi drivers were arrested for outstanding warrants and this has no caused them to go an block the outside of the station deck. We will do our utmost to get that roadway clear and get the taxis moving again."
