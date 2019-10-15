Taxi driver arrests spark violence in CT CBD

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
Go

Taxi driver arrests spark violence in CT CBD

Metro police are trying to clear the area around the station deck after a number of taxis blocked the road.

FILE: The station deck in Cape Town. Picture: EWN
FILE: The station deck in Cape Town. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - There are reports of violence and chaos at Cape Town's transport hub in the CBD.

Metro police are trying to clear the area around the station deck after a number of taxis blocked the road.

It is understood that buses are being targeted but that has not been confirmed.

The City of Cape Town's Richard Coleman said that the taxi protest followed a warrant operation that was conducted near the Goodhope Centre.

"A couple of taxi drivers were arrested for outstanding warrants and this has no caused them to go an block the outside of the station deck. We will do our utmost to get that roadway clear and get the taxis moving again."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA