SuperSport makes programming change after fire at MultiChoice building
The blaze affected the technical side of the MultiChoice building in Randburg.
JOHANNESBURG - Joburg emergency services officials have begun investigating the cause of a fire at the MultiChoice building in Randburg.
The blaze affected the technical side of the building.
The property was evacuated and some employees were treated for smoke inhalation.
Staff said that the fire began just after 1pm on Tuesday afternoon.
ER24's Russel Meiring: "ER24 paramedics along with the provincial fire services and some other services were on scene at a structural fire in Randburg. ER24 paramedics and several other services evacuated the building. One of the offices inside the structure had caught alight. The provincial fire services were able to extinguish the blaze fairly quickly."
The scene has been cordoned off and no one is being allowed to enter the building.
The extent of the damage was not yet known.
Meanwhile, SuperSport has announced it has had to make changes to its programming due to the blaze.
The channel said that it would broadcast international news feeds until normal programming could resume.
Additional reporting by Lerato Höfelle.
