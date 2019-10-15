View all in Latest
Ramaphosa: UNHCR has commended SA for its welcoming asylum policies

The president told heads of foreign missions that the country would address the social and economic factors that led to the violence on foreign nationals.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday said the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) commended South Africa for its welcoming asylum policies.

Ramaphosa told heads of foreign missions that the country would address the social and economic factors that led to the violence on foreign nationals.

“The UNHCR is here to have a conversation with us as they’re also here to express to us the gratitude they would like to impart with us because they say our policies in relation to welcoming and processing of refugees is one of the better one’s in the world,” he said.

This came as foreigners occupied the UN offices in Cape Town for days demanding they be assisted to leave South Africa due to victimisation.

Timeline

