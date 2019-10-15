Presidential pardon restored Mashilo Masemola's pension, ConCourt says
The Constitutional Court said that struggle veteran Mashilo Masemola, who was found guilty of fraud and later pardoned by the president, should be paid his pension from 2011.
JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court said that struggle veteran Mashilo Masemola never lost his right to receive a pension even though he was convicted of fraud.
Now 92, Masemola was found guilty of fraud and his pension stopped in 2008. He was later pardoned by the president in 2011 and the court said he should be paid his pension from the date of that pardon.
The Special Pensions Appeal Board had argued that the conviction meant he had been disqualified.
But the Constitutional Court said the pardon changed this.
Judgment: Mr Masemola’s presidential pardon removed the impediment to him receiving his special pension. He is entitled to receive his special pension which was restored with effect from the date of his presidential pardon. pic.twitter.com/QOuNVdI5Sp— Constitutional Court (@ConCourtSA) October 15, 2019
Mashilo Masemola appealed to the Constitutional Court after the Supreme Court agreed with the pensions board that he had forfeited his pension.
In a unanimous decision, the Constitutional Court agreed that the law was intended to discourage special pension recipients from committing serious offences.
But it said that the particular wording of Masemola’s pardon meant he should be treated as a person who had not been convicted at all.
The court also said that only the payment of a pension can be suspended, not the right to receive it and once the circumstances that disqualified one to receive the payment are removed, that payment should be restored.
Popular in Local
-
MultiChoice Randburg building evacuated following fire
-
It makes no sense: Zuma on why he's appealing High Court ruling
-
Eben Etzebeth shares his version of alleged racist assault
-
Zuma has 15 days to file papers to appeal stay of prosecution judgment
-
DA: Lamola is showing contempt for courts in Kanya Cekeshe matter
-
CARTOON: Heroes to Zeros
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.