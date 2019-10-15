MPs pay tribute to outgoing AFU head Advocate Willie Hofmeyr

Hofmeyr turns 65 next month and in terms of public service rules, he cannot remain in the position beyond the end of November.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament’s (MPs) justice committee on Tuesday paid tribute to the outgoing head of the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) Advocate Willie Hofmeyr.

Hofmeyr turns 65 next month and in terms of public service rules, he cannot remain in the position beyond the end of November.

He was largely sidelined by former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Advocate Shaun Abrahams. New NPA boss Advocate Shamila Batohi restored Hofmeyr to the position in April.

Some MPs told the committee they hoped Hofmeyr returned in a different capacity.

Hofmeyr gave a brief response: “I do wish all of you the best and I’m sure that you will continue to hold the executive accountable. I was not always very optimistic about the last five years, but I do think that our country is entering a new era and there’s the opportunity to really build a lot of good things. I think one of the challenges will be to rebuild the capacity of law enforcement,” he said.

Hofmeyr's told Eyewitness News he was busy job-hunting.