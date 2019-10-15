Please take caution, cops warn Ruimsig motorists as taxi drivers demonstrate

The JMPD's Wayne Minnaar said they would monitor the situation.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg metro police have been deployed to Ruimsig, western Johannesburg, where taxi operators have blocked off roads.

The reason for Tuesday morning's demonstration is not clear.

The JMPD's Wayne Minnaar said they would monitor the situation.

“There is a large gathering of taxis along Hendrik Potgieter Road and motorists have been advised to drive with caution. More officers have been deployed to that area to control the situation.”