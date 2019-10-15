View all in Latest
PIC performs well in its annual report, despite governance challenges

The corporation said its assets under management increased by R47 billion when compared to last year.

Investment Corporation. Picture: pic.gov.za
Investment Corporation. Picture: pic.gov.za
19 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Despite bad publicity, allegations of impropriety and bad investments, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has performed well during the last financial year.

The corporation said its assets under management increased by R47 billion when compared to last year.

The state-owned asset manager on Tuesday briefed parliament’s standing committee on finance on its annual report.

In August, the PIC commission of inquiry concluded its hearings into alleged impropriety and was busy preparing its final report for submission.

PIC interim board chairperson Reuel Khoza told MPs the corporation’s performance was “sound and credible” despite governance challenges.

More to follow.

