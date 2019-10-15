Peyper to notch 50th Test in charge in Wales vs France QF

The milestone will see him become only the third South African referee to officiate 50 Tests, along with Craig Joubert and Jonathan Kaplan.

CAPE TOWN - South African referee Jaco Peyper will officiate 50th Test on Sunday after being appointed to take charge of the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal between Wales and France in Japan.

This makes him only the third South African referee to officiate 50 Tests, with Craig Joubert and Jonathan Kaplan being the other two.

World Rugby announced that England's Wayne Barnes had been appointed as the referee for the Springboks’ quarterfinal against Japan at the Tokyo Stadium on Sunday.

The two other quarterfinals will be refereed by Nigel Owens of Wales (New Zealand vs Ireland at Tokyo Stadium) and Jérôme Garcès of France (England vs Australia at the Oita Stadium).

The 39-year-old Peyper was set to reach this milestone last weekend in the pool stages between England and France, but the match was cancelled due to Typhoon Hagibis.

Peyer, who is the only South African among the 12 referees at the tournament, made his Rugby World Cup debut with the whistle in the 2015 showpiece in England.

“We would like to congratulate Jaco on this fantastic achievement, and the fact that he will earn this feat at the Rugby World Cup makes it even more notable,” said SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux.

“The fact that he is only the third South African referee to take charge of 50 Tests sums up what a special achievement this is. It takes years of hard work and dedication to reach this level as a referee and to maintain this standard year-in and year-out is even more challenging as it requires one to produce effective performances consistently. We wish Jaco all the best for the match and the rest of the World Cup.”