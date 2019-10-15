MultiChoice Randburg building evacuated following fire
It is not yet clear what started the blaze.
JOHANNESBURG - MultiChoice on Tuesday evacuated its headquarters in Randburg while the Joburg Fire Department tried to extinguish a blaze in the building.
Details were still sketchy but Eyewitness News confirmed with the satellite TV broadcaster that no one was injured.
MultiChoice’s group executive for corporate affairs, Joe Heshu, said the affected buildings were all evacuated but the fire was isolated to the technical area.
“The fire department is on-site; no employees have been harmed and we expect no interruptions in service or customer care,” Heshu said.
#Multichoice DSTV's Joe Heshu confirms the fire broke out at the Magic Centre in the Multichoice campus.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 15, 2019
#Multichoice Heshu says the fire is isolated to the technical area. The fire department is on site.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 15, 2019
#Multichoice Heshu says they expect no interruption in services or customer care due to the fire.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 15, 2019
