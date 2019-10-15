MultiChoice Randburg building evacuated following fire

It is not yet clear what started the blaze.

JOHANNESBURG - MultiChoice on Tuesday evacuated its headquarters in Randburg while the Joburg Fire Department tried to extinguish a blaze in the building.

Details were still sketchy but Eyewitness News confirmed with the satellite TV broadcaster that no one was injured.

MultiChoice’s group executive for corporate affairs, Joe Heshu, said the affected buildings were all evacuated but the fire was isolated to the technical area.

“The fire department is on-site; no employees have been harmed and we expect no interruptions in service or customer care,” Heshu said.

