MDC seeks court interdict blocking Zim cops from entering offices

On Monday, anti-riot police stormed the premises forcing staff to leave.

Police block the road to Harvest House, the MDC headquarters, before carrying out a warrant of arrest for MDC members. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
Police block the road to Harvest House, the MDC headquarters, before carrying out a warrant of arrest for MDC members. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) in Zimbabwe on Tuesday approached the High Court in Harare seeking an interdict that would stop police from entering their head offices in the capital.

On Monday, anti-riot police stormed the premises forcing staff to leave.

The police said they discovered anti-riot police gear stashed in the basement of a nearby building, which they linked to MDC activists. But, the MDC said it had nothing to do with the gear and it was a choreographed attempt by the state to clamp down on the opposition party.

The party’s lawyer Obey Shava said the officers were still stationed outside the premises.

“We want to interdict the police from interfering with the MDC day-to-day business. If there are any people who have been suspected of having committed crimes, the police should arrest those people. If they suspect the MDC to be keeping any dangerous weapons, they should apply for a search warrant,” Shava said.

