Man accused of Makhanda dancer’s murder due in court

The suspect handed himself over to police shortly after Ayanda Nondlwana’s was stabbed to death on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of murdering a well-known Makhanda dancer is in the dock on Tuesday.

He led a local dance group and was well-known in Makhanda, which has performed at the National Arts Festival.

His group made history by putting on the first stage performance in isiXhosa of the beloved children's book The Gruffalo.